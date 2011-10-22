France's President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives for an afternoon visit at the Clinique de la Muette maternity clinic in Paris October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS The popularity of French President Nicolas Sarkozy reached a four-month low in October, according to a survey carried out by Ifop for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper released on Saturday.

A total of 69 percent of those surveyed were dissatisfied with the president, up from 67 percent in August and September and 64 percent in July, the poll showed.

Meanwhile, the proportion of those satisfied with Prime Minister Francois Fillon fell to a 2-1/2-year low, slipping 1 percentage point from the previous month to 46 percent, according to the poll.

Ifop interviewed 1,849 people aged 18 and over by phone between October 13 and October 21, the paper said.

