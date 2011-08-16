LONDON Aug 16 The 2,000 Megawatt (MW) power cable linking the British and French power markets has shut for a one-day maintenance outage, operator National Grid said on Tuesday.

The subsea interconnector has been running at 1,000-MW capacity since March due to valve replacement work, and will continue operating at half its capacity until mid-September, the network manager said on Monday.

The restart to full capacity has been delayed several times since June and was last expected to occur in the second half of August.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)