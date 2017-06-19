Two hundred migrants rescued off Spanish coast
BARCELONA More than 200 migrants found drifting in six dinghies off Spain’s southern coast were rescued on Saturday, the maritime rescue service said.
PARIS A fire that broke out on the roof of a nuclear reactor at the Bugey plant in central-eastern France has been extinguished, operator EDF said on Monday, citing fire brigade officials.
The fire began at the plant's nuclear reactor number 5, some 35 kilometres from the city of Lyon, nuclear regulator ASN said earlier in a statement.
EDF said in a separate statement there were no injuries or fatalities, while safety body IRSN said on Twitter that sensors had not picked up any increase in radiation.
DUBAI A senior United Arab Emirates official said on Saturday that if Qatar did not accept an ultimatum issued by fellow Arab states which imposed a boycott this month on the tiny Gulf Arab nation, there would be a "parting of ways".
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Saturday to play an active role in a campaign aimed at securing a global pact to protect the human right to a clean and healthy environment.