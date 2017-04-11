The logo of France's state-owned electricity company EDF is seen on the company's headquarters in Paris, France, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA) said Tuesday it had received notice of a strike by workers at its electricity production units starting on Wednesday April 12 at 0500 GMT.

The company did not say how many employees would down tools nor what impact it would have on electricity production.

Workers in the French gas and electricity sector have carried out weekly rolling strikes since January to protest against wage freezes and cuts in benefits in the sector.

EDF also said in a separate note on its website that hydro-electric power production had been cut by 114 megawatts on Tuesday due to strike action.

