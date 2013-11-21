PARIS French farmers in tractors blocked highways into Paris on Thursday to protest higher taxes and changes to European subsidies, with one fireman killed in a traffic accident linked to the protest north of the capital.

Anger at the rising tax burden in France is high and violent anti-tax protests have erupted throughout the country in past weeks, especially over a planned new levy on road freight which farm and food sector trade unions say will cost thousands of jobs.

"Fed up with taxes - and you?" read one of many placards attached to 30 tractors blocking a road near the town of Saint Arnoult southwest of the capital at dawn. Police said they were expecting similar blockades on at least five routes into Paris.

Farmers from the Ile-de-France region surrounding the capital say they are fed up with what they say is "over-taxation," including the so-called the "eco-tax" on road freight and a planned rise in the value added tax on January 1.

Many local cereal growers also reject a move by President Francois Hollande's Socialist government under which EU subsidies and other aid will be focused on poorer livestock farmers.

Transport Minister Frederic Cuvillier wrote on Twitter that there had been two motor accidents as the tractors moved into Paris and one death. French media said a fireman died after his vehicle overturned.

"Danger! I call for the immediate lifting of the roadblocks," wrote Cuvillier.

"We are here to show our government that we won't accept these policies anymore which are decimating an entire sector," union representative Christophe Lerebour told Reuters TV.

He said added taxes would put French farmers at a disadvantage to their European counterparts, creating "very big distortions in competitiveness" that would hurt France farm exports.

Hollande's popularity ratings are at record lows for a president in the 55-year-old Fifth Republic, with voters angered high unemployment at around 11 percent and a series of policy rows on everything from tax to immigration.

New data on Thursday showed French business activity shrank again in November after eking out growth for two months, suggesting the euro zone's second-biggest economy may be slipping back into recession.

Agricultural Minister Stephane Le Foll told Le Figaro daily that compromises had already been made with the farming lobby.

"We are always open to dialogue," he said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said the government would introduce reforms to fix inequalities in the tax system.

(Reporting by Pauline Mevel, Writing By Alexandria Sage; editing by Mark John)