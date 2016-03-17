Masked youths face French riot police during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the labour reform bill proposal in Lyon, France, March 17, 2016 as part of a nationwide labor reform protest. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Strasbourg, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform prostest, March 17, 2016. The slogan reads 'Labour law, double punishment'. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS France's Socialist government sought to dispel anger at its pro-business labour reforms with a modest pay rise for public sector workers on Thursday as riot police clashed with students demonstrating against the changes for a second day in two weeks.

Eager to appease tensions with unions, the government said it would lift a six-year-old civil servant pay freeze, costing 2.4 billion euros (1.8 billion pounds).

With thousands of students demonstrating across France, riot police fired tear gas on marchers in Paris and made three arrests. Students also blocked the entrances to 115 upper schools.

The interior ministry said it had counted 69,000 students on the streets across the country. The Unef union group estimated that 150,000 people joined the protests.

A government retreat on a main plank of the reform has failed to appease student organisations, which are demanding that the plans to overhaul France's rigid labour code be abandoned altogether.

The government last week dropped plans to cap severance pay for dismissed workers after a protest drew tens of thousands of trade unions and students.

The reform aims to loosen France's highly codified labour relations, making them open to negotiations at individual companies in what would be a major cultural shift.

The reform has become a red flag for student organisations that usually back President Francois Hollande's Socialists, and whose support he needs if he is going to run for a second term in presidential elections little more than a year away.

The government unveiled a programme earlier this week to help some disadvantaged youths get a foothold in the job market that would offer them a monthly handout of 460 euros.

In a gesture to unions on Thursday, the government said it would lift a public sector pay freeze in place since 2010 with an increase of 1.2 percent in two stages. However, it had to improve its offer in talks with unions after they rejected a first proposal.

