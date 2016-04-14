PARIS Protesters attacked shop windows and cash dispensers in the east of Paris on Thursday, a Paris police spokeswoman said.

"There are 300 people currently causing very important damage," the spokeswoman said, adding that a police operation was under way but no arrests had been made yet.

Several unauthorised marches have been taking place in Paris over the past two weeks on the sidelines of the occupation by left-wing and anarchist young people of the city's 'Place de la Republique', a vast square in the east of the French capital.

Earlier on Thursday, dozens were arrested after clashing with police at the margins of a rally protesting controversial labour reform plans.

The "Nuit Debout" or "Up all Night" movement began on March. 31 when a group of activists decided not to go home after a march against a proposed labour reform.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Jonathan Oatis)