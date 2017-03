Maurice Levy, French advertising group Publicis Chief executive, reacts as he attends a joint news conference with Omnicom Group head, in Paris, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS Publicis (PUBP.PA) CEO Maurice Levy said on Wednesday that the failure of an advertising industry merger with U.S. group Omnicom (OMC.N) would cost his company 40-50 million euros (32.07- 40.09 million pounds).

"There will in effect by a financial cost and it's between 40 and 50 million euros," Levy, speaking to BFM Business TV, said of the decision announced in May to abandon a 35-billion -dollar (20.62 billion pounds) alliance between Publicis and Omnicom, respectively the world's third- and second-largest advertising groups.

