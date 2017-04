DOHA French President Francois Hollande said after signing a deal on Monday for the sale of 24 Rafale jet fighters to Qatar there could be options for further sales of the Dassault Aviation-built plane.

He made the comment at a brief news conference after the signing in Doha of the 6.3-billion-euro (£4.6 billion) deal of 24 Rafales.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Mark John)