French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius gestures during the session ''Closing the Climate Deal'' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

PARIS French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said a deal with Egypt for the sale of 24 Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets could be signed in the next few days.

"Maybe a little earlier," Fabius told i-Tele television when asked to confirm the agreement would be signed by next Feb. 16 or Feb. 17. "Things are looking very good on that front."

The two countries agreed a deal worth more than 5 billion euros (3.71 billion pounds) for the fighter jets, a naval frigate and missiles, a French source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)