Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
PARIS France has been notified that its triple-A rating with agency Standard & Poor's has been downgraded by one notch and will step up reforms to shore up its economy, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Friday.
"I confirm that France has received, like most euro zone countries, a notification of a change of its rating," Baroin told France 2 television. "It's a downgrade, a one-notch change, it's the same agency that downgraded the United States."
"It (the downgrade) means we must follow and amplify reforms. We must be bold. We must preserve employment," he added.
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur, Geert De Clercq, Catherine Bremer and Leigh Thomas)
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.