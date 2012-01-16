PARIS Ratings agency Moody's said on Monday that France's strained finances and the potential cost of bailing out banks and other euro zone countries were putting pressure on the stable outlook for the country's Aaa credit rating.

Three days after Standard & Poor's stripped France of its prized AAA status in a sweeping euro zone downgrade, Moody's said it could not be ruled out that French banks or other euro zone countries will need support. It said it would update its position on the French sovereign rating later this quarter.

"The deterioration in debt metrics and the potential for further contingent liabilities to emerge are exerting pressure on the stable outlook of the French government's Aaa debt rating," Moody's said in a credit opinion on France.

In a blow to President Nicolas Sarkozy's government less than four months from a presidential election, S&P cut its AAA rating on France by one notch to AA+ on Friday over concerns about the fallout from the euro zone's debt crisis.

France faces its next test of investor demand for government debt later on Monday with an auction 7.4-8.7 billion euros of short-term BTF T-bills.

Moody's said that the longer the euro zone's debt crisis dragged on the more vulnerable France's rating would be, despite efforts to cut the public debt and deficit.

Sarkozy, who has low popularity ratings and faces a possible election defeat by Socialist rival Francois Hollande, pushed through two big budget-cutting plans last year in a bid to prevent faltering growth from derailing deficit-cutting targets and avoid a rating downgrade before the April 22 election.

"The management of the euro area debt crisis complicates the government's fiscal consolidation efforts," Moody's said.

"The longer the sovereign and bank funding markets remain volatile, the more likely it is that further credit pressures will develop for most euro area countries, including Aaa-rated countries such as France," it added.

Sarkozy's conservative government is targeting a deficit of 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year although it has based its forecast on growth of 1.0 percent, which most economists consider far too optimistic.

Moody's forecasts the deficit will come to 4.8 percent of GDP this year and that growth would be 0.6 percent. The government has said that its deficit target could be met even if growth were that low.

France must rapidly cut its deficit to respect an EU-imposed target of 3 percent in 2013 and to reverse an increase in its public debt.

"The Aaa rating of the French government may come under pressure if general government debt in relation to nominal GDP continues to accumulate without signs of stabilizing at a highly affordable level," Moody's said.

The third major credit rating agency Fitch said last week that it did not expect to take any action on France's rating until 2013 unless there was a dramatic deterioration of the euro zone crisis. It currently rates France AAA with a negative outlook.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Anna Willard)