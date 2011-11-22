LUXEMBOURG There are no reasons to cut France's AAA credit rating, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Tuesday.

Moody's rating agency warned France on Monday that a sustained rise in its debt yields coupled with weakening economic growth could harm its ratings outlook, fuelling concern the euro zone's second largest economy might lose its AAA status.

"I don't believe that the rating of France should be downgraded. I can see no short- or medium-term reasons for doing so," Juncker told reporters.

Worries about a high fiscal deficit and French banks' exposure to other troubled European sovereign debt have drawn France into the firing line of the bloc's escalating crisis, despite the government's insistence it would do everything necessary to protect its top rating.

Moody's announced in mid-October it could place France's rating on negative outlook in three months if the costs for helping to bailout French banks and other euro zone members overstretched its budget.

(Reporting by Michele Sinner, writing by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Luke Baker)