Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
PARIS France remains a safe investment and can repay its debts, government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse told the BFM television channel on Friday.
"France today is a safe investment, it can repay its debt and the news concerning our deficit is better than expected," Pecresse, who is also budget minister, said.
She did not make any reference to France's credit rating, following reports that ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded France and Austria's triple-A credit ratings
Finance Minister Francois Baroin arrived at President Nicolas Sarkozy's office shortly after the reports. Sarkozy's office declined any comment.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.