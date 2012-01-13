France's Budget Minister and government spokesperson Valerie Pecresse speaks during the government question session at the National Assembly in Paris January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS France remains a safe investment and can repay its debts, government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse told the BFM television channel on Friday.

"France today is a safe investment, it can repay its debt and the news concerning our deficit is better than expected," Pecresse, who is also budget minister, said.

She did not make any reference to France's credit rating, following reports that ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded France and Austria's triple-A credit ratings

Finance Minister Francois Baroin arrived at President Nicolas Sarkozy's office shortly after the reports. Sarkozy's office declined any comment.

