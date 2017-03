(L-R) French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron and Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal are seen before the general policy speech of French Prime Minister at the National Assembly in Paris September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS The French government said it had not received notification from Moody's that the ratings agency was set to downgrade France, denying a report in L'Opinion newspaper.

"The government denies the report in L'Opinion, it has not received any information from Moody's at this point," a Finance Ministry spokesman told Reuters.

Moody's is due to update on France's rating on Friday and a downgrade is widely expected after the government announced last week it would need more time to cut its public deficit.

(Reporting by Jean Baptiste Vey, writing by Leigh Thomas)