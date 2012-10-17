PARIS Credit rating agencies appreciate France's deficit-cutting efforts, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said in a newspaper interview released on Wednesday, flagging "positive" exchanges.

President Francois Hollande is trying to forge his Socialist government's fiscal credibility with a 2013 budget bill that calls for the toughest deficit cut in three decades.

Moody's is due to rule this month whether to keep its negative outlook on its top-notch Aaa rating or downgrade France as rival Standard & Poor's did in January.

Asked in an interview with Les Echos if he worried Moody's may downgrade France, Moscovici said: "We are having positive exchanges with them. I did myself recently."

"I think the agencies are sensitive to the efforts that we have undertaken and are ready to give us more time," Moscovici added.

However, Moscovici said France was not requesting more time to meet its pledge to cut the deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product next year from an estimated 4.5 percent this year.

Many economists say that the growth forecast of 0.8 percent that the 2013 budget is built on is too optimistic, which means more belt-tightening may be necessary or the 3 percent target may need to be relaxed.

Moscovici said he did not think the European Commission, which polices EU countries' public finances, would find France is falling behind on its deficit-cutting commitments.

The minister said that if growth proved weaker than expected France would not be alone and the issue of easing deficit targets would have to be addressed at the European level.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michael Roddy)