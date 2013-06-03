French President Francois Hollande attends a ceremony for the Working Medal of Honour to mark Labour Day at the Elysee Palace in Paris May 1, 2013 . REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

PARIS President Francois Hollande's government aims to save 2 billion euros (1.7 billion pounds) annually from 2016 under an upcoming reform of France's generous system of family benefits, a government source said on Monday.

The shake-up of the benefits system, due to be outlined later on Monday, will stop short of cutting allowances outright for certain high-earning families, as had been floated by some officials.

Instead, documents outlining the reform proposal showed the bulk of the savings will come from reducing the income tax exemptions that wealthy parents can claim according to number of the children they have.

