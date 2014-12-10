PARIS A bill presented to cabinet by French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday contains the latest reforms from President Francois Hollande's government aimed at boosting growth and employment.

It comes after the European Commission urged France to go further to overhaul its economy. The Commission tied the government's efforts to a decision it will make next March on whether to propose that France be fined for not bringing its public deficit within an EU-mandated ceiling of 3 percent of output.

The following are the main measures that will now be submitted to parliament:

- Late-night and Sunday trading. Shops will be able to open up to 12 Sundays a year with the approval of local authorities, up from five now. In specially designated tourist zones - mainly in Paris - shopping hours will be extended to midnight.

- Loosening of barriers to entry in highly regulated professions ranging from "notaires" - comparable to British solicitors or American notaries - to bailiffs. The aim is to stimulate competition, leading to cheaper services in areas where these groups currently have virtual monopolies.

- Reform of France's industrial tribunals. The goal is to simplify the complex procedures which currently lead to lengthy delays in resolving labour disputes, typically surrounding the dismissal of employees. Employers cite the current complexity as a disincentive for hiring in the first place.

- Employee share ownership and saving schemes. The Macron law is intended to simplify procedures for rewarding staff with shares or other forms of savings benefiting from tax breaks.

- Disposals of minority state shares in listed companies. The bill proposes sales of between 5-10 billion euros' worth of minority state shares in publicly listed companies: four billion euros will be used to reduce national debt, the rest set aside for investment in growth-enhancing projects. The government stresses it plans no full-scale departure from strategically important groups like utility EDF.

- Liberalisation of long-distance bus routes. Such routes are currently subject to a range of restrictions. The aim is to open up new possibilities of cheap travel complementing France's extensive, but more expensive high-speed train network.

- Simplification measures. The law seeks to simplify procedures in a number of areas of French life, for example by making it easier and cheaper to obtain a driving licence, or proposing a single professional ID card in the construction sector to combat fraud and black economy labour.

(Reporting by Mark John. Editing by Alexandria Sage.)