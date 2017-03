French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech at a New Year ceremony for employment sector representatives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTER/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS The tax burden on French companies will ease as soon as next year under plans to cut their labour costs, an official in President Francois Hollande's office said on Tuesday.

The official also said households would see their taxes fall as part of the reform.

