PIERREFEU-DU-VAR, France French President Francois Hollande said his Socialist government would do all that was needed to ensure law and order prevailed after rioting overnight in the northern city of Amiens.

"Interior Minister Manuel Valls will go to Amiens immediately ... to say there once again that the state will mobilise all its resources to combat this violence.

"Our priority is security which means that the next budget will include additional resources for the gendarmerie and the police," Hollande said.

(Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet and Daniel Flynn; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Janet Lawrence)