PARIS President Francois Hollande has told ministers to stay close at hand during France's August break, as an industrial jobs crisis and relentless euro zone turmoil stop the Socialist government from taking a proper holiday.

Union anger at a swathe of job cuts in industry has thrown up a new challenge for Hollande, three months into his presidency, and may lead to street protests if solutions are not found.

Hollande's approval ratings have slipped to as low as 53 percent as the public frets over his ability to meet his campaign promises in the face of weak economic data.

He is under pressure to ratify the budget responsibility pact signed by European Union states in March, but the constitutional council is reviewing how this will fit into French law and it is unlikely to get through parliament until late September or October.

Struggling to meet deficit reduction targets, the government has little room to dig into state coffers to prop up failing industry. An auto sector aid plan that was the government's response to 8,000 job cuts at carmaker Peugeot fell flat when it turned out to consist mainly of subsidy rises for electric cars.

Though elected on promises to stem unemployment and shield the middle and lower classes from austerity, Hollande will have to find a way to cut social welfare charges to ease labour costs and make French companies more competitive.

EURO CRISIS

A surge in borrowing costs in Spain and Italy has spurred fresh anxiety over the euro zone and Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have jointly pledged to do whatever is needed to protect the threatened bloc.

Financial markets want to see France ratify the EU fiscal pact, which forces governments to meet deficit targets.

Hollande won agreement from his EU partners at an end-June summit on a package of pro-growth measures to accompany the pact, hoping that would sweeten it for eurosceptics in France.

But ratifying the deal could still require a tweak to the French constitution, which needs a three-fifths majority in a bicameral parliamentary vote and could trigger a bitter public debate or even calls for a referendum.

Hollande wants to encompass the fiscal pact in a "super-law" obliging the government to meet budget goals, but constitutional experts say a clause may have to be inserted in the constitution to make such a law valid.

Market nerves are so frayed that analysts worry that France, still a safe haven in Europe, could be next in the firing line if Spain and Italy lose affordable funding. French banks are highly exposed to Italian and other peripheral banks.

Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici and his Spanish counterpart have called for common euro zone bank supervision to be put in place by the end of the year, enabling the bloc's bailout fund to recapitalise troubled banks directly, under measures agreed at the end-June summit.

WHAT TO WATCH:

- Political complications in ratifying the fiscal pact

- Rising Spanish, Italian yields pressuring France

INDUSTRY JOBS CRISIS

Job cuts in the ailing industrial sector will push up an unemployment rate that has already hit a nearly 13-year high of 10 percent after a steady 14-month rise in jobless claims.

The jobs crisis has been front page news since Peugeot said in July that it would close a factory near Paris and lay off 8,000 workers. Five thousand jobs are due to be cut at telecom firm Alcatel-Lucent, and at least 1,000 are threatened at struggling poultry exporter Doux.

Unions fear a wave of near-term factory closures they say could put as many as 45,000 jobs on the chopping block.

A government plan to aid the flagging auto industry via electric car subsidies was widely deemed too modest to restore the sector's health. Economists warn the manufacturing sector will continue to bleed jobs until France lowers its labour costs, which exceed Germany's.

The government has hinted it may shift some welfare financing off the backs of companies and onto individuals' paychecks, but enacting more structural changes would be a medium-term project unlikely to help workers now facing layoffs.

Political economists believe Hollande's campaign goal to create nearly 300,000 public sector, youth and teaching jobs, paid for by rolling back tax breaks, will keep unions and unemployed youths off the streets but will do little to fire up the stagnant economy.

WHAT TO WATCH

- More industrial sector layoffs and rises in jobless claims

- Strikes or street protests over plant closures and layoffs

PUBLIC FINANCES

Tying the government's hands in its efforts to revive growth is its fight to lower the public deficit to an EU ceiling of 3 percent next year from 4.5 percent this year - one of the biggest deficit reduction battles ever waged in modern France.

Economists believe France will fall well short of its newly lowered 2013 growth target of 1.2 percent, putting at risk both its deficit-cutting goal and investor confidence.

The challenge for Hollande, amid waning business confidence and investment, is to avoid an "austerity" trap of low growth stemming from fiscal tightening.

France is enjoying historically low borrowing costs, but this stems more from market turmoil in southern debtor countries like Spain and Italy than from confidence in French fundamentals and growth prospects.

The government will rely on 7.2 billion euros in tax increases to plug a revenue shortfall this year but must find an extra 33 billion euros in savings in 2013 to fill that year's gap.

Additional revenue will come from higher tax rates on large corporations and wealthy households, and the scrapping of an overtime tax exemption championed by Hollande's predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy.

In another break with Sarkozy's pro-business measures, the government has dropped a "Social VAT" plan that would have eased companies' social welfare contributions while increasing the consumer sales tax to make up the shortfall.

WHAT TO WATCH:

- Weak economic data suggesting a fall into recession

- Rising French bond yields that signal investor caution

SYRIA AND MALI

The focus on the euro zone crisis and the flagging economy may leave Hollande with less time for the Syrian crisis, risking negative comparisons with Sarkozy, an active player on the world stage who won plaudits for taking the lead on the West's military intervention in Libya last year.

Western powers have failed to end an impasse at the United Nations as China and Russia block further pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over his 17-month crackdown on an uprising against his rule.

France wants an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council in August to try to break the deadlock. Hollande, who has repeatedly called for Assad to go, said in late July he would again ask Russia and China to support tougher sanctions.

Elsewhere, al Qaeda-linked rebels have seized much of the north of the former French colony of Mali. France has ruled out sending troops, though Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius has said a West African-led military intervention is probable.

France has urged the Security Council to support any intervention by an African bloc, which in turn would look to France for logistics support. Two French hostages have been held in Mali since November.

WHAT TO WATCH

- A change of tack by Russia or China over Syria sanctions

- Security Council approval of an African intervention

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Alistair Lyon)