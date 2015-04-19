The two Mistral-class helicopter carriers Sevastopol (L) and Vladivostok are seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday he was looking for a "way out of the crisis" with Russia over the suspended delivery of Mistral helicopter carriers purchased by Moscow.

Speaking on Canal Plus television, Hollande said he would discuss the halted 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) contract with Russian President Vladimir Putin when the two leaders meet in Armenia on Friday.

"This is still the subject of discussions," the French head of state said. "We are in the process of negotiating. We must find a way out of the crisis."

France suspended delivery of the warships last year amid tightening international sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman)