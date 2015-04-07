French President Francois Hollande listens toTunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (not pictured) during a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French President Francois Hollande has decided to declassify documents related to the Rwanda genocide that killed over 800,000 people more than 20 years ago, a source close to the president's office told Reuters on Tuesday.

The documents from between 1990 and 1994 include minutes from secret defence meetings and files from former president Francois Mitterrand's advisers relating to the genocide, the source said.

More than 800,000 minority Tutsis and politically moderate Hutus were killed in a three-month wave of bloodletting by ethnic Hutu extremists in 1994 while the international community largely stood by.

