PARIS The French left's sweeping victory in Senate elections at the weekend does not mean the presidency is in the bag for the opposition Socialists, but it weakens President Nicolas Sarkozy seven months before the 2012 election.

The swing left in Sunday's vote by local councillors, handing the Socialist Party 177 seats out of 348 and its first upper house majority in half a century, is the result of an anti-Sarkozy backlash in successive local elections in past months.

Trailing the left in polls and under pressure from economic gloom and a corruption probe that has netted close aides, Sarkozy has enough political wile to recover in time for the 2012 election, yet the battle ahead looks tougher than ever.

"This clearly weakens Sarkozy. He was working to try and win back public opinion and this has undermined any progress there. It will handicap him," said analyst Francois Miquet-Marty at Viavoice pollsters. "It raises doubts over whether he should even be the UMP's candidate next year."

Although a left-wing Senate does not have the power to overrule legislation, it was a slap in the face for Sarkozy's UMP party to lose its upper hand in what has been a bastion of the right since the Fifth Republic was founded in 1958.

The Socialists, due to pick a presidential candidate in October from a field of six contenders, called Sunday's result a step towards victory in 2012 after three terms in opposition. It was a triumph for a party still bruised from losing its erstwhile star Dominique Strauss-Kahn over a sex scandal.

"It's like a first act, a dress rehearsal for victory in 2012," Socialist Party head Harlem Desir told i<Tele TV.

Francois Hollande, the favourite to run for the left next year, called the Senate result "historic."

For Sarkozy, the blow came the same week his office felt obliged to deny he had anything to do with the "Karachi Affair," a scandal involving political kickbacks in the 1990s that is inching closer to him by the day.

Sarkozy is due for another dent to morale next Sunday when senators elect a new upper house president, most likely to be the head of the Socialist bloc in the chamber, Jean-Pierre Bel.

"He had been discredited economically and socially with the crisis, then discredited morally with the Karachi Affair and now he has been discredited politically with the Senate result," said Miquet-Marty.

EURO CRISIS MAY BE GAMECHANGER

Opinion polls show the left would defeat Sarkozy in a presidential election today, due largely to gloom over the economy that is so entrenched even Sarkozy's high-profile victory helping Libya overthrow Muammar Gaddafi has barely helped his ratings.

Indeed, economic issues could do much to shift the stakes between now and the two-round election on April 22 and May 6, analysts say, with much riding on whether euro zone leaders can resolve a spiralling debt crisis that threatens more pain.

A solution to the euro zone crisis under Sarkozy's mandate would give him a huge boost, while a lurch deeper into turmoil in the 17-nation bloc would do more harm than anything that could happen internally in France, analysts say.

"The Senate result is one more piece of bad news for Sarkozy, the climate for him is not good. But his agenda has to be guided by the euro crisis which is by far the biggest issue at play," said analyst Jerome Fourquet at pollster Ifop.

With the markets' plummeting faith in the euro threatening a banking crisis and even a fresh recession, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's progress this week winning over opponents to legislation to boost the powers of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund will be crucial for France and Sarkozy.

"Sarkozy is in waiting mode and is forced to follow that calendar," said Fourquet. "The euro crisis has to be resolved and for that France is dependent on Germany."

Euro crisis aside, Sarkozy was always expected to wait until after France's G20 presidency winds up in early November before announcing he will run for a second term.

Meanwhile he has been working on portraying a more serene image, in response to widespread criticism of a manner seen as brash and impulsive, keeping silent, for example, on first lady Carla Bruni's pregnancy and on the downfall of Strauss-Kahn.

Political sources say Sarkozy is trying to keep his head down while honing his image as international statesman, like with his speech on the Palestinian issue at the U.N. General Assembly, and praying for an economic upturn early next year.

"The Senate result gives an indication of the resentment against the government and the desire for change, but it's too soon to say how things will play out for 2012," said Fourquet.

UMP senator and former prime minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin spoke for the optimists in his party and put a brave face on Sunday's defeat: "There is an old rule in the Fifth Republic: the victor in September is not the victor in May," he said.

For the rest of Sarkozy's term, a left-wing Senate could slow up a 2012 budget bill, and it kills off Sarkozy's chances of getting parliamentary backing to write a budget-balancing rule into the constitution anytime soon.

Sarkozy has called for deficit-limiting clauses to be inserted in all euro zone constitutions but has hit all-out opposition at home from Socialists and Greens.

BNP Paribas analyst Dominique Barbet said the Senate swing should only mark a delay, however, and France could agree a constitutional fiscal rule sometime after the 2012 election.

