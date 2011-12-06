Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
PARIS France faces a "serious" situation and must pull together to face up to its challenges, President Nicolas Sarkozy told members of his UMP party after Standard & Poor's warned of a mass downgrade of euro zone debt ratings, a source said.
"The situation is serious, France needs unity," the source quoted Sarkozy as telling members of the conservative UMP at a breakfast after the warning, which said that France's credit rating could be downgraded by two notches.
(Reporting By Emile Picy, writing by Nick Vinocur)
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.