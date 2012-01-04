France's President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at the Lanveoc-Poulmic naval airbase prior to deliver his New Year wishes to French army in Lanveoc, western France, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy is taking a dangerous gamble months from a presidential election with his plan to raise sales taxes to ease the burden of social welfare contributions on companies struggling to emerge from economic crisis.

The centre-right leader is trumpeting "Social VAT" as a way of bolstering competitiveness and propping up the flagging economy, but he risks a backlash from voters who would face higher prices for everything from household goods to handbags.

The move, announced on Tuesday in only sketchy detail, is the latest effort by Sarkozy to show that he is the man to pull the country out of what he is calling a "planetary" crisis, as he tries to catch up with Socialist rival Francois Hollande in opinion polls for the April election.

Yet many analysts see the plan backfiring - if already disgruntled voters shun it - or fizzling out, if it is opposed by trade unions in meetings with the government this month.

"It would be a first in history if the public supports a tax rise," said political analyst Stephane Rozes. "Sarkozy is going to be penalised by the fact that the public views his economic and social policies to date as unfair, so even if this measure is wise economically it will be perceived negatively."

The plan marks a new focus by Sarkozy on growth and employment after his budget-cutting efforts last year failed to assuage rating agencies' doubts over France's AAA credit rating.

After making a public relations turnaround in December and saying that losing the triple-A badge would not be a disaster, Sarkozy is now vowing to seek a deal with unions at January 18 talks to safeguard jobs by making labour laws more flexible.

His plan to ease companies' welfare payments, and balance that with a rise in the 19.6 percent value-added tax rate, would be discussed at the same time and painted as a way of helping French companies compete with peers in emerging markets.

By shifting the tax burden onto domestic consumption, Sarkozy aims to boost the competitiveness of French exports, which are exempt, emulating a 2007 VAT rise by Germany which was credited with strengthening its recovery.

The risk is that, unlike a German economy geared to export production, France has relied on domestic consumption to power growth in recent years.

"It's a crazy idea and it could be buried a month from now if the unions block it," said analyst Philippe Moreau Defarges at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

"You can't raise prices when people are already suffering. You wonder if the conservatives feel they've already lost the election and so they are ready to risk everything."

Union leaders, who will hold initial talks with the government on Friday, slammed the proposal, and said it was unrealistic to think it could reduce the competitive edge of companies in emerging nations like China.

"This is the biggest rip-off of the New Year," thundered Bernard Thibault, head of the CGT union, on France 2 TV.

CALCULATED RISK?

Sarkozy is not expected to announce until late-February that he will run for a second term in the two-round election on April 22 and May 6, but unofficial campaigning is already under way.

Recent polls predict Sarkozy and Hollande knocking out far-right leader Marine Le Pen in round one, after which Hollande could win the runoff by as many as 10 percentage points.

Resolving the euro zone's debt crisis and bucking up the economy have become the twin top issues for the 2012 election. France risks losing its AAA in a matter of days, jobless claims are at a 12-year high, growth is sluggish and the trade deficit is at a record level above 70 billion euros (57.98 billion pounds).

Sarkozy focused his New Year TV address on the economy, and flagged the idea of a rise in value-added tax to fund welfare and lessen the edge of foreign companies over French ones.

"He's obviously taking a risk but it's a calculated one because there is an awareness among voters that something needs to be done," said Thomas Klau, head of the Paris office of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"Any tax rise involves a degree of political risk but these are not ordinary times and textbook considerations that govern re-election campaigns do not necessarily apply."

VAT is the top source of revenue for the French government, set to reap 273 billion euros this year after the lower VAT rate on essential goods and labour-intensive services was lifted on January 1 to 7 percent from 5.5 percent.

A one percent rise in the broader VAT rate could garner some 7 billion euros in extra revenue for the state, although much of that could be offset by the planned lower labour charges.

Finance Minister Francois Baroin said legislation to lower labour charges would be presented to parliament in February and Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse said VAT would play a part.

"We know that our labour charges are too high," Pecresse told Canal+ TV. "The president wants us to change the way we finance welfare before the election."

French companies lag behind their peers in Germany due in part to the fact that they pay 50 euros in charges for every 100 euros they pay in wages, compared to 39 euros in Germany.

The "Social VAT" idea has been backed in the past by politicians on the left and the right, but it proved toxic for the ruling UMP party in 2007 when then finance minister Jean-Louis Borloo pushed the idea during legislative elections and was blamed for losing the party dozens of seats.

Hollande seized on the issue on Tuesday evening, saying people could not be hit with higher VAT given existing gloom.

On Wednesday, centrist presidential hopeful Francois Bayrou called it a "dangerous idea" and said France would not accept "lowering the purchasing power of workers and pensioners."

(Additional reporting by Brian Love and Emile Picy; Editing by Peter Graff)