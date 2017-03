PARIS France's justice minister on Wednesday rejected opposition calls for her to resign over her handling of revelations that ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy's telephone was being tapped.

Christiane Taubira, accused by the head of the UMP party of misleadingly saying that she was not aware of the phone-tapping, made a special appearance at a regular government news conference to say: "No I did not lie. No I will not resign."

(Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Mark John)