PARIS Just as his popularity rating was starting to look up, French President Nicolas Sarkozy's pre-election position hit a potential snag on Thursday when a powerful businessman friend was placed under investigation in a corruption probe.

Nicolas Bazire, witness at Sarkozy's 2008 wedding to singer Carla Bruni, was one of two influential friends snared this week by magistrates probing commissions from submarine sales to Pakistan in the 1990s, and whether kickbacks from the sales were used to finance political campaigns in France.

Sarkozy has angrily rejected media speculation that he may have known of the payments as budget minister and spokesman for presidential election candidate Edouard Balladur at the time.

But the latest development has come at a delicate time, seven months from an election in which Sarkozy is expected to run for a second term.

Sarkozy's office issued a statement saying the conservative leader had never directed or been involved in the funding of Balladur's election campaign -- a key focus in the inquiry -- and that his name appeared nowhere in the investigation files.

"All the rest is slander and political manipulation," the statement said.

Polls suggest the Socialist opposition could defeat Sarkozy in the 2012 election, and his fiercest opponents on the left are seizing on the revelations that have cast a pall on Sarkozy and the institution of the president.

Francois Hollande, a likely Socialist challenger who polls show could comfortably beat Sarkozy if the election were held today, said after news of Bazire's arrest on Wednesday that the case undermined Sarkozy's 2007 election pledge to make France a place "beyond reproach."

Bazire was released from detention on Thursday and officially placed under investigation in the so-called "Karachi Affair."

"All of this is damaging France, damaging the values we stand for and it distances citizens from the democratic process," said Hollande.

GRAFT CASES HANG OVER PARIS

The latest twist in the Karachi Affair followed allegations by a former African affairs aide at the presidential palace that Sarkozy's predecessor Jacques Chirac and others received some $20 million in illicit campaign donations from African leaders.

The cash was stuffed in briefcases or hidden inside African drums, said former Africa adviser Robert Bourgi.

The allegations have prompted threats of legal action by Chirac and the opening of a preliminary inquiry by the public prosecutor's office.

Chirac is himself on trial in a separate affair on charges of inventing jobs for political allies in the 1990s, and the latest turn in the Karachi corruption probe will not help public faith in France's political elite.

At issue in the Karachi Affair are the murky dealings of middlemen and alleged kickbacks linked to the sale of Agosta submarines to Pakistan, compounded by a still-mysterious suicide bomb attack in which 11 French people working on the Agosta submarines project in Pakistan were killed in 2002.

Lawyers for victims of that attack have asked judicial investigators to check out whether some of the millions of fees and commissions involved in the submarine deal found their way into Balladur's campaign chest in his unsuccessful bid in 1995.

Renaud Van Ruymbeke, the magistrate leading the inquiry, placed a key middleman under official investigation last week.

The inquiry accelerated this week with the arrest of Thierry Gaubert, who worked for Sarkozy when he was budget minister, and of Bazire, who ran Balladur's 1995 presidential election campaign after working for him as prime minister.

A lawyer for Bazire, who is now a senior board member at luxury goods group LVMH and lieutenant of LVMH boss Bernard Arnault, France's richest man, said his client would shortly show he had nothing to do with the affair.

(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Roger Atwood)