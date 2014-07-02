PARIS Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday the country's legal system was being used for political means after he was put under formal investigation for corruption.

"The situation is sufficiently serious to tell the French people where we stand on the political exploitation of part of the legal system today," Sarkozy told Europe 1 radio in extract of an interview to be aired Wednesday evening.

Sarkozy denied any wrongdoing.

"I say to all those who are listening or watching that I have never betrayed them and have never committed an act against the Republic's principles and the rule of law," Sarkozy said.

