A cyclist looks at a military base in the southern French town of Miramas, near Marseille, France July 7, 2015. Explosives, 180 detonators and around 40 grenades were stolen from an army base in the southern French town of Miramas, near Marseille, a source close to investigation said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

A placard which reads 'protected area, do not enter without authorization' is seen at a military base in the southern French town of Miramas, near Marseille, France July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

MARSEILLE Explosives, 180 detonators and around 40 grenades were stolen from an army base in the southern French town of Miramas, near Marseille, a source close to investigation said on Tuesday.

The theft came even though France has heightened security after a suspected Islamist beheaded his boss and tried to blow up a gas plant near Lyon on June 26. Six months earlier, gunmen killed 17 people at the offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish foodstore in January.

The Marseille prosecution office has begun an investigation into the robbery, which was discovered on Monday. France's defence ministry ordered a review of the army's military supplies and the protection of ammunition storage units.

The Miramas site serves as a logistical base for the French army's external operations, the source said.

