PARIS The suspected Islamic State militants holed up in a northern Paris apartment following a raid by French police had planned an attack on La Defense business district in Paris, a source close to the investigation said on Wednesday.

Gunfire and explosions shook the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis early on Wednesday as French police surrounded an apartment where a Belgian Islamist militant suspected of masterminding last week's attacks in the French capital was believed to be holed up.

