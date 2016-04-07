Belgian lawyer Sven Mary, who is defending Salah Abdeslam, a suspect in the November Paris attacks, talks to reporters outside the courthouse in Brussels, Belgium, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian lawyer Sven Mary, who is defending Salah Abdeslam, a suspect in the November Paris attacks, leaves the courthouse in Brussels, Belgium, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian lawyer Sven Mary, who is defending Salah Abdeslam, a suspect in the November Paris attacks, leaves the courthouse in Brussels, Belgium, April 7 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian soldiers and special forces police keep guard outside a courthouse as Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdelslam remains in police custody, in Brussels, Belgium, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A handout picture shows Belgian-born Abdeslam Salah seen on a call for witnesses notice released by the French Police Nationale information services on their twitter account November 15, 2015. REUTERS/POLICE NATIONALE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Paris shooting suspect, Salah Abdeslam, and suspected accomplice, Hamza Attou, are seen at a petrol station on a motorway between Paris and Brussels, in Trith-Saint-Leger, France in this still image taken from a November 14, 2015 video provided by BFMTV on January 11, 2016. REUTERS/BFMTV via Reuters TV/Files

BRUSSELS Salah Abdeslam, a key suspect in November's Paris attacks, will be extradited to France from Belgium in a few weeks to allow for additional questioning by Belgian investigators, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Abdeslam, who returned from Paris hours after the Islamic State attacks in which his brother blew himself up, hid from police for four months until he was captured in a raid on a house in the Brussels district of Molenbeek on March 18.

His finger prints were found three days earlier in an apartment in the southern Brussels borough of Forest after a gunbattle during which an Islamist gunman was shot dead and four police officers were injured.

Prosecutors want to question him about that incident, his lawyer said. "There is a hearing, which will take place regarding the attempted murder of several police officers during the home search in Forest," Sven Mary told reporters.

Abdeslam, who previously said that he wanted to be extradited to France, was not present at a court hearing in Brussels on Thursday.

"As I said, he wishes to go to France and that is the reason that things need to proceed and why we hope that it will be over in a few weeks," Mary added.

The shooting and bombing rampage by Islamic State militants killed 130 people in Paris on Nov. 13.

(Reporting by Jan Vermeylen; Writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop/Mark Heinrich)