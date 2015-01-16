ALGIERS Police clashed with protesters in Algiers after rioting broke out at the end of a march against the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo's publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

Several officers were injured during the clashes, with police firing riot pellets and small groups of protesters responding with rocks, fireworks and bottles in the streets around the waterfront area of the Algerian capital.

Hundreds of people including women and children had earlier marched peacefully through the capital chanting "God is Great", singing and waving placards saying "I am Mohammad" in French and Arabic to protest against Charlie Hebdo's cartoons.

"This is my religion. I am with my prophet and they criticised him," said Mohammed Rechache, a truck driver who took part in the Algiers march with his young son before the riots.

Seventeen people were killed last week in France in three days of violence that began with the Paris shooting attack on magazine, long known for its satirical cartoons on Islam and other religions, political leaders and celebrities.

Charlie Hebdo's first edition since the attack, published on Wednesday, featured another cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad on a cover that critics saw as a new provocation.

Two French-born brothers of Algerian origin shot dead staff of the weekly in last week's attack.

(Reporting by Patrick Markey; editing by Andrew Roche)