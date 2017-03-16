Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
PARIS A 17 year-old student arrested at a shooting in a high-school in the French southern town of Grasse was armed with a rifle, two handguns and two grenades, a police source said.
"The individual does not seem to be known by police," the source said.
A second source said it appeared that two students had opened fire on the headmaster, who had been injured, adding that the suspects did not seem to be militants.
"One of the two was arrested and the second fled. There was panic and the students took refuge in the (neighbouring) supermarket," said the second source.
(Reporting by Sophie Louet and Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.