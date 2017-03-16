PARIS A 17 year-old student arrested at a shooting in a high-school in the French southern town of Grasse was armed with a rifle, two handguns and two grenades, a police source said.

"The individual does not seem to be known by police," the source said.

A second source said it appeared that two students had opened fire on the headmaster, who had been injured, adding that the suspects did not seem to be militants.

"One of the two was arrested and the second fled. There was panic and the students took refuge in the (neighbouring) supermarket," said the second source.

(Reporting by Sophie Louet and Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)