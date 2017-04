French President Francois Hollande makes a statement on television following attacks in Paris, France, in this still image taken from video on November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Pool

PARIS Gunmen who stormed a Paris concert hall killing several people and taking hostages have been killed, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday, adding that France would be ruthless against those who carried out the attacks.

"The terrorists who were not far from here were killed," Hollande said on television after visiting a security command centre near the Bataclan concert hall where the gunmen held people hostage before an assault by security forces.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander nd Ralph Boulton)