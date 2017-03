PARIS People are being held hostage at the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris after several shots were fired, French news channel BFM TV reported on Friday, and a BBC editor tweeted that about 60 people were inside.

Shooting at the Bataclan began one hour into the concert of a California rock group called Eagles of Death Metal, BFM TV said, adding that one or two people came in and began shooting in the air.

