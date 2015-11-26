BRUSSELS Belgium lowered the security threat level in Brussels on Thursday after nearly a week on maximum alert following the Islamic State attacks in Paris, national news agency Belga said.

A government spokesman said he could not confirm the report.

The reduction to Level 3 - serious, a possible and probable threat - from Level 4 - a very serious, "imminent" threat - brings the capital into line with the rest of the country.

The national crisis centre, which Belga said had revised its assessment of the threat level, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Immediately after the Paris attacks on Nov. 13, Belgium raised its security alert to Level 3 and a week later put Brussels onto maximum alert as police hunted a local suspect in the violence in France as well as accomplices who the government said might be planning similar attacks in the Belgian capital.

The suspect remains at large. Police have mounted a number of raids and searches over the past two weeks in Belgium, the most recent on Thursday, and have charged five people with terrorism offences linked to the Paris attacks.

