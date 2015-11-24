BRUSSELS Belgium issued an international arrest warrant on Tuesday for a man seen before the Paris attacks with Salah Abdeslam, the Brussels resident wanted over his suspected involvement in the killings of Nov. 13.

The state prosecutor, in a statement announcing details of other people charged in the case, said Mohamed Abrini, 30, had been filmed with Abdeslam at a fuel station in northern France two days before the attacks. Abrini was driving the Renault Clio car that was later used by the attackers in the French capital.

An accompanying police wanted poster described Abrini as "dangerous and probably armed". The prosecutor said he had been filmed with Abdeslam around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Ressons on the Paris-Brussels motorway.

The prosecutor also gave details of two people previously charged with terrorist offences and said that a fifth, unnamed, person had been charged on Tuesday.

The only two people facing charges who had previously been named were Mohammed Amri and Hamza Attou. They admit to driving from Brussels to Paris to fetch Abdeslam hours after Abdeslam's brother had blown himself up during the attacks but deny any knowledge of what Abdeslam had been doing in France.

The prosecutor said a French citizen named as Ali O., 31, living in the Molenbeek district of Brussels and arrested on Sunday, had picked Abdeslam up in a car after Amri and Attou brought him back to Brussels on Nov. 14.

A 39-year-old Moroccan named Lazez A., detained last week and also resident in western Brussels, was the fourth person to be charged in Belgium. Police found two handguns and traces of blood in his car, the prosecutor said in the statement.

On Tuesday, a fifth, unidentified, person was charged, the statement added. Two other people arrested at the same time on Monday had been released.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Ralph Boulton)