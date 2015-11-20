BRUSSELS Belgian authorities continued to hold two of the nine people detained on Thursday in a series of raids in Brussels related to the Paris attacks and one of the suicide bombers, federal prosecutors said on Friday.

Police detained seven people as part of an investigation opened at the start of the year into the departure to Syria of Belgium-based Bilal Hadfi. Hadfi blew himself up near the Stade de France last Friday. Six were released after questioning, the seventh being provisionally held for a further 24 hours.

A further two people were detained more generally in relation to the Paris attacks. One continued to be held, prosecutors said.

