Belgian-born Abdeslam Salah seen on a call for witnesses notice released by the French Police Nationale information services on their twitter account November 15, 2015.

BRUSSELS Belgian federal prosecutors appealed to the public on Friday in the search for two men who travelled with a key suspect to Hungary in September and who they believe may have links to the Paris attacks.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement that fugitive Salah Abdeslam, who was in Paris at the time of the attacks and whose brother blew himself up, travelled twice to Budapest in September using a rental car.

On Sept. 9 he was subject to a control at the Austrian-Hungarian border in a Mercedes in the company of two other men, using fake Belgian identity cards with the names Samir Bouzid and Soufiane Kayal.

The cards and photographs of the suspects, seemingly taken from closed circuit television footage, can be found on www.police.be.

Federal prosecutors said the same false identity of Soufiane Kayal was used to rent a house in the Belgian town of Auvelais that was searched on Nov. 26.

The other false identity card, for Samir Bouzid, was used four days after the attacks to transfer 750 euros (540 pound) at a Western Union office in Brussels to Hasna Aitboulahcen, who died in a police assault in St Denis on Nov. 18.

