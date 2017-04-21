BRUSSELS The identity of a man responsible for a shooting in central Paris remains unclear and there is no indication he was Belgian, Belgium's federal prosecutors said on Friday.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for Thursday's shooting, in which a French policeman was shot dead, via its Amaq news agency, naming the attacker as Abu Yousif al-Belgiki.

"Al-Belgiki means the Belgian but it is a very vague identity," a spokesman for Belgium's federal prosecutor said, adding he had no indication the gunman was from Belgium.

In November, 2015, when Paris was rocked by near simultaneous gun-and-bomb attacks on entertainment sites, two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Robin Emmott)