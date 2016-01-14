Paris shooting suspect, Salah Abdeslam, and suspected accomplice, Hamza Attou, are seen at a petrol station on a motorway between Paris and Brussels, in Trith-Saint-Leger, France in this still image taken from a November 14, 2015 video provided by BFMTV on January 11, 2016. ... REUTERS/BFMTV via Reuters TV

BRUSSELS Key Paris attacks fugitive Salah Abdeslam has made contact with a Brussels-based defence lawyer Sven Mary, Belgium's Belga news agency reported on Thursday based on an unnamed source.

The Nov.13 attacks in Paris left 130 people killed and were largely prepared in Belgium, where authorities have since made more than a dozen arrests in the case.

The lawyer, Sven Mary, declined comment, Belga also said. Local media reported him as saying back in December that he would take on defending Abdeslam should the Brussels-born French national ask that.

It was not clear when the contact took place, if at all.

Belgian federal prosecutors declined to comment, saying the report was "just a rumour" and that they have not been contacted by Mary or reached out to him on their own. Reuters could not immediately contact Mary independently.

