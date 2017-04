BRUSSELS The Belgian prosecutor's office has opened an anti-terrorist investigation following attacks in Paris that left 127 people dead, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The Belgian investigations are linked to a car that had been hired in Belgium and was found near the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It also confirmed police had made several arrests in an ongoing operation in a district of Brussels.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)