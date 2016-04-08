BRUSSELS Belgian federal prosecutors confirmed on Friday they have arrested Paris attacks suspect Mohamed Abrini along with four other people, including a man they believe may have helped the Brussels bombers.

Abrini, a 31-year-old Belgian, has been on Europe's most wanted list since being seen on a motorway service station CCTV video driving with another Paris attacks suspect, Salah Abdeslam, towards Paris from Belgium. The car they drove was used two days later in the Nov. 13 attacks, in which Abdeslam's elder brother was a suicide bomber.

The prosecutors said they were looking into whether Abrini was also the person, dubbed the "man in the hat", seen at Brussels Airport with two suspected suicide bombers on March 22, the day of the Brussels attacks.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)