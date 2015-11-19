French election race tightening three weeks from vote, poll shows
PARIS France's presidential election race is looking tighter than it was seven days ago with three weeks to run before voting starts, an opinion poll showed on Saturday.
BRUSSELS Belgian police carried out a series of raids in Brussels on Thursday to find information related to one of the Paris suicide bombers and detained a total of nine people, federal prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said seven people were detained during searches of six houses across the Belgian capital as part of an existing investigation opened at the start of the year into Belgium-based Bilal Hadfi, who blew himself up near the Stade de France.
A further two people were detained following three further raids in Brussels related more generally to the Paris attacks, prosecutors added.
PARIS Britain's contribution to European security is "unconditional", Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told a French newspaper, denying the government had made a veiled threat to reduce cooperation if there was no post-Brexit trade deal.