Residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek are searched by police vefore taking part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

BRUSSELS Belgian police carried out a series of raids in Brussels on Thursday to find information related to one of the Paris suicide bombers and detained a total of nine people, federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said seven people were detained during searches of six houses across the Belgian capital as part of an existing investigation opened at the start of the year into Belgium-based Bilal Hadfi, who blew himself up near the Stade de France.

A further two people were detained following three further raids in Brussels related more generally to the Paris attacks, prosecutors added.

