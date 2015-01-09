Police and public join forces to remember London victims
LONDON Hundreds of people joined together on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday to remember the four killed in last week's London attack.
LONDON British police are to step up security in Jewish areas of the country after reports of hostages being taken at a Paris kosher supermarket, a Jewish community body said on Friday.
The Community Security Trust (CST), which provides security advice to Britain's estimated 260,000 Jews, said police in London and Manchester in northern England had agreed to increase patrols at synagogues and other venues over the next days.
A man armed with automatic weapons seized several hostages in Paris's Vincennes district, two days after an attack on the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly left 12 dead.
"There is currently no known link to the UK, but CST is in continuing contact with police and government, and there will be increased policing in Jewish neighbourhoods for this weekend’s Sabbath," the trust said on its website.
Last July, the CST said anti-Semitic incidents in Britain had risen amid fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinians in Gaza.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Andrew Roche)
LONDON After nine months of preparation, bitter public argument and a battle with parliament, British Prime Minister Theresa May is launching talks with the European Union armed with a plan she hopes will secure a better divorce deal than many expect.