Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May speaks at the Women in the World summit in London, Britain, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The blue, white and red colours of the French national flag are seen projected on the National Gallery in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Two women take part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

People take part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

People take part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Britain will hold a government crisis meeting on Sunday chaired by Home Secretary Theresa May to assess the response after attacks in Paris killed at least 129 people, a government source said.

"The Home Secretary [Theresa May] will chair a COBR tomorrow morning on the Paris attacks and the government's response," the source said.

Prime Minister David Cameron had chaired an initial COBR meeting on the attacks earlier on Saturday, saying afterwards Britain would stick with its existing threat level of 'severe'.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)