Following the attacks in Paris, blue lights, in a sequence of blue, white and red projections representing France's national flag, illuminate Tower Bridge in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON At least one Briton was killed in Friday night's attacks in Paris, and officials fear there will be a handful of British fatalities, a British government source said on Saturday.

“The picture is still unclear. We know of one death already, we fear there may be a handful of British fatalities and about the same number are being treated for their injuries in hospital," a British government source said.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected, and we are doing everything we can to support them at this tragic time,” the source said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)