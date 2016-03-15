BRUSSELS A suspect armed with an assault rifle was killed by police during a raid in Brussels on Tuesday linked to November's Islamist attacks in Paris, Belgian federal prosecutors office said.

When officers went to search an apartment in the south of the city, "one or more people immediately opened fire on police the moment the door was opened by the security forces", it said in a statement.

Some five hours later, it added, police stormed the building and "a suspect armed with a Kalashnikov was killed".

The prosecutors did not say what may have happened to other suspects, adding that searches were continuing.

