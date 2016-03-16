BRUSSELS Two people held after a bloody police raid in Brussels on Tuesday linked the November's Paris attacks were released without charge, prosecutors said, meaning the hunt for suspects involved in the shootout continues.

"The person who was detained in the hospital in Halle and another person who was taken in for questioning after a house search (...) were released by the judge. They were not charged," the federal prosecutors service said in a statement on Wednesday.

Belgian authorities earlier identified a gunman killed in the raid as a 35-year-old Algerian and said police found an Islamic State flag at the scene.

